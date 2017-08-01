CORRECTED -(OFFICIAL)-Iran says new US sanctions breach nuclear deal - Tasnim news agency

(Changes U.N. Security Council to Joint Commission of the JCPOA after Tasnim's correction)

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Iran has complained to the Joint Commission of the JCPOA (not U.N. Security Council) about sanctions the United States imposed on Iran in July, saying they breached Tehran's nuclear deal with major powers, the speaker of parliament was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

The Joint Commission was created to oversee implementation of the nuclear deal - which is also known by its acronym JCPOA - clinched in 2015 between Iran and six major powers, including the United States. The deal led to the lifting of most sanctions against Tehran in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

"Iran's JCPOA supervisory body assessed the new U.S. sanctions (on Tehran) and decided that they contradict parts of the nuclear deal," Ali Larijani was quoted by the Tasnim news agency as saying.

"Iran has complained to the (Joint) Commission (of the JCPOA) for the breach of the deal by America," he added. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Gareth Jones)