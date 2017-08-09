FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK export agency OKs $117 million in finance for Iraq power projects
#Business News
August 9, 2017 / 12:54 PM / in 2 months

UK export agency OKs $117 million in finance for Iraq power projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Britain’s export credit arm has announced $117 million (90.03 million pounds) in financing for General Electric (GE.N) and training provider Enka UK to help build two gas power projects in Iraq.

UK Export Finance will support the early stages of construction of two GE-powered, 750-megawatt, gas-fired power plants in southern Iraq, a British government statement said.

Though Iraq is a major oil producer, the country faces chronic electricity shortages, with its fragile grid struggling to meet demand after years of war, sanctions and neglect.

Britain agreed in March to arrange 10 billion pounds in loans to finance infrastructure projects in Iraq over 10 years, a programme that would benefit only British companies.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Dale Hudson

