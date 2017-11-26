Iraq plans $2 billion sovereign bond issue in 2018-central bank chief

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Iraq is planning a $2 billion sovereign bond issue in 2018, the central bank governor said on Sunday.

The country’s foreign currency reserves are around $49 billion currently and have grown due to the recent increase in oil prices, Ali Ismail al-Alak told Reuters during a visit to Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Trade Bank of Iraq has applied for a branch licence in Saudi Arabia and has obtained verbal approval from the Saudi central bank, said Faisal al-Haimus, chairman and acting chief executive of Trade Bank of Iraq. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)