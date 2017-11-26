FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq plans $2 billion sovereign bond issue in 2018-central bank chief
Sections
Featured
UK government pitches new industry plan
The road to Brexit
UK government pitches new industry plan
German government talks probably a month away
Germany
German government talks probably a month away
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
Italy
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2017 / 7:08 AM / a day ago

Iraq plans $2 billion sovereign bond issue in 2018-central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Iraq is planning a $2 billion sovereign bond issue in 2018, the central bank governor said on Sunday.

The country’s foreign currency reserves are around $49 billion currently and have grown due to the recent increase in oil prices, Ali Ismail al-Alak told Reuters during a visit to Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Trade Bank of Iraq has applied for a branch licence in Saudi Arabia and has obtained verbal approval from the Saudi central bank, said Faisal al-Haimus, chairman and acting chief executive of Trade Bank of Iraq. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.