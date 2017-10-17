FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq dollar bonds jump nearly 1 cent on Baghdad forces' gains in north
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
#Asian Currency News
October 17, 2017 / 3:47 PM / in 4 days

Iraq dollar bonds jump nearly 1 cent on Baghdad forces' gains in north

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Iraq’s dollar-denominated bonds jumped nearly one cent on Tuesday, more than making up for Monday’s losses, after Baghdad government forces recaptured territory from Kurds across northern Iraq, including oil fields around Kirkuk.

The 2028 issue gained 0.986 cents to 92.638 cents - the highest since Thursday, according to Thomson Reuters data. The 2023 bond added 0.850 cents to 98.550 cents.

Oil officials in Baghdad said all the fields near Kirkuk were working normally on Tuesday after the last came under central government control. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

