January 23, 2018 / 12:24 PM / a day ago

Iraq's southern oil exports fall from record in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Oil exports from southern Iraq have fallen by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) this month from a record high, according to shipping data and an industry source, as bad weather curbed shipments from OPEC’s second-largest producer.

Southern Iraqi exports in the first 21 days of January averaged about 3.44 million bpd, down 100,000 bpd from December’s record, according to shipping data tracked by Reuters and independent tracking by an industry source.

Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Editing by Edmund Blair

