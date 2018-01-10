UPDATE 1-Iraq to ask foreign oil firms to build housing, provide services for employees

(Adds context)

BAGHDAD, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Iraq will ask foreign oil companies operating in the country to build housing for Iraqis employed on their projects, the oil ministry in Baghdad said in a statement on Wednesday.

Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi “issued a general notice which commits contracted companies to build modern housing compounds and provide essential services to employees,” the statement said.

ExxonMobil, Lukoil, Gazprom, ENI , Royal Dutch Shell, Total, BP , PetroChina and Petronas are among the companies operating in Iraq, and the latest decision could significantly increase their costs.

Iraq is the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ second-largest oil producer after Saudi Arabia, with an output of 4.4 million barrels of crude per day.