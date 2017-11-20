BP, ENI interested in developing Iraq's Majnoon oilfield - Iraqi oil officials

BAGHDAD, Nov 20 (Reuters) - BP and Eni are among companies that have expressed an interest in developing the giant Majnoon oilfield which Royal Dutch Shell plans to leave next year, Iraqi oil officials said on Monday.

Shell agreed to exit the Majnoon oilfield and hand over its operation to the state-run Basra Oil Co. by the end of June 2018, according to two Iraqi oil officials.

“BP and Italy’s Eni have approached the oil ministry last month to show interest in developing Majnoon after Shell exits the field,” an oil official close to Majnoon operations said.

BP and Eni were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed. Editing by Jane Merriman)