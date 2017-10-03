FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraq hopes to resume production from Nineveh oil fields in coming months
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 3, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in 16 days

Iraq hopes to resume production from Nineveh oil fields in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Iraq hopes to resume production from the Nineveh oil fields in the “next few months” after they were torched by Islamic State during a U.S.-backed offensive on their stronghold Mosul, the oil ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry instructed state-owned North Oil Company to prepare “an urgent plan” to rehabilitate the oil fields the militants had set on fire for smoke to cover their movements from the air.

Nineveh’s oil fields, located mainly in the region of Qayyara south of Mosul, used to produce sour heavy crude.

The region was retaken from Islamic State militants in August 2016, two months before the launch of an offensive on the city of Mosul itself.

Nineveh’s two main fields, Qayyara and Najma, produced up to 30,000 barrels per day before falling under control of the militants in mid-2014. The site also has a small refinery to process local oil. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.