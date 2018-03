BAGHDAD, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Iraq’s Oil Ministry has no issues with Rosneft operating in Kirkuk’s oilfields, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The minister explained the ministry had no objection if Rosneft wanted to expand its work in all of Kirkuk’s oilfields after coordination and agreement with BP,” the statement said. (Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed. Writing by Raya Jalabi. Editing by Louise Heavens)