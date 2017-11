BASRA, Iraq Nov 29 (Reuters) - Iraq is planning to increase production from the giant Rumaila oilfield to around 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018, the head of Rumaila operations told Reuters.

Rumaila oilfield, which is developed by Britain’s BP and its Chinese partner CNPC, is currently producing around 1.45 million bpd, said Mohammed Hassan. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed, editing by Louise Heavens)