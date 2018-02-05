Irish debt agency to auction up to 1.25 bln euros of bonds on Thursday

DUBLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ireland plans to auction between 1 billion and 1.25 billion euros worth of bonds on Thursday in a dual bond auction, the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) said on Monday.

The agency will auction a 0.9 percent treasury bond due in 2028 and a 1.7 percent treasury bond due in 2037, it said.

The NTMA plans to issue between 14 billion and 18 billion euros of long-term debt in 2018 and covered around a quarter of that with a January sale via a syndication of banks. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)