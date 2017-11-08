Irish annual house price growth hits two-year high of 12.8 percent

DUBLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Irish residential property inflation posted its fastest annual rise in more than two years in September, as a long-standing lack of supply combined with surging demand helped to push prices up 12.8 percent, data showed on Wednesday.

A recovery in prices that began in 2013 has accelerated sharply across the country this year.

Prices were up 2 percent on a monthly basis in September, which means prices were 23.7 percent below the peak hit at the height of a property bubble a decade ago at the end of September compared to 29 percent three months earlier.