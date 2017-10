DUBLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes increased by 4.7 percent in the year to August and by 6.7 percent when volatile car sales are excluded, data showed on Thursday.

On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 4.2 percent, but increased 0.2 with auto sales excluded, the Central Statistics Office said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)