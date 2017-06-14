FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Donohoe to replace retiring Noonan as Irish finance minister - source
June 14, 2017 / 6:44 PM / 2 months ago

Donohoe to replace retiring Noonan as Irish finance minister - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Paschal Donohoe is to be named Ireland's finance minister on Wednesday by new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but will also remain minister for public expenditure, a government source told Reuters.

Donohoe, 42, will replace Michael Noonan, one of the longest-serving members of the euro zone's group of finance ministers, who announced last month that he would step down.

Donohoe has managed budgetary policy with Noonan for the last year and was previously transport minister, during which he successfully negotiated the sale of the state's 30 percent stake in former flag carrier Aer Lingus to IAG. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Mark Heinrich)

