Irish independent ministers say political situation 'very grave'

DUBLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The two independent cabinet ministers that support Prime Minister Leo Varadkar’s minority government said the uncertainty over the future of his deputy prime minister was ‘very grave’.

“The situation is very grave. We will make our views known to the taoiseach (prime minister) at cabinet this morning,” the Independent Alliance group’s Finian McGrath told reporters. He would not comment on whether the deputy prime minister should resign.