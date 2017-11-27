Irish PM, opposition seeking compromise to avoid election

DUBLIN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and opposition leader Micheal Martin are doing everything they can to find a compromise to a political crisis and avoid a snap election, Varadkar said ahead of talks between the two later on Monday.

"We're doing everything we can. We're trying to find a middle way that allows the government to continue. Certainly I don't want there to be an election, I don't think it would change anything or achieve anything, particularly at such an important time for the country," Varadkar told Irish national broadcaster RTE.