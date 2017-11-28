FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish deputy PM agrees to resign over political crisis - RTE
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ireland
November 28, 2017 / 11:53 AM / Updated a day ago

Irish deputy PM agrees to resign over political crisis - RTE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ireland’s deputy prime minister agreed to resign on Tuesday, broadcaster RTE reported, a move that should end the likelihood of a new election that would have a potentially negative impact on Britain’s Brexit negotiations.

It leaves her governing party and its relations with the opposition propping it up seriously damaged, however.

Citing two senior government figures, RTE radio reported that Frances Fitzgerald had agreed to resign. A spokeswoman for the government media office said they had no information as the cabinet meeting was ongoing.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.