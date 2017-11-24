FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Irish opposition leader says PM's party preparing for election
November 24, 2017

Irish opposition leader says PM's party preparing for election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The party of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar appears to be preparing for an imminent general election, the head of the opposition Fianna Fail party said on Friday.

The government looked set to collapse after Fianna Fail submitted a motion of no confidence in the deputy prime minister in violation of a three-year support agreement.

“I took it from last night that Fine Gael wants a general election and is preparing for one,” Fianna Fail’s Micheal Martin told state broadcaster RTE. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Jon Boyle)

