6 days ago
Islamic Development Bank seeks proposals for dollar sukuk - sources
#Financials
July 30, 2017 / 7:44 AM / 6 days ago

Islamic Development Bank seeks proposals for dollar sukuk - sources

Davide Barbuscia

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has asked banks for proposals to arrange a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, banking sources said on Sunday.

The Jeddah-based multilateral development bank is a regular issuer of international Islamic bonds, which it raises to fund its business activities but also to promote the international sukuk market by building a liquid sukuk yield curve.

The new sukuk, which is likely to have a five-year maturity, could be issued in September or October, bankers said. The request did not indicate a specific size for the deal, but it is expected to range between $1 and $1.5 billion, they said. Banks were given a deadline of July 26 to respond to IDB’s request.

Islamic Development Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

IDB, a triple A rated issuer, sold its latest sukuk last April, raising $1.25 billion in senior unsecured five-year notes with a 2.393 percent profit rate. Last November, it issued another $1.25 billion five-year Islamic bond with a 2.263 percent profit rate.

IDB was founded in 1973 to back development in accordance with the principles of Islamic finance. (Reporting by Davide Barbusia. Editing by Jane Merriman)

