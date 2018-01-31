Israel's OurCrowd to hit $1 bln in assets from crowdfunding in '18

JERUSALEM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Israel’s equity crowdfunding platform Our Crowd said on Wednesday it expects to surpass $1 billion in assets under management in funds raised through equity crowdfunding in 2018.

Since its inception in 2013, OurCrowd has raised $650 million for 145 startup companies and 12 funds, it said at the outset of its annual investor summit.

In 2017, its investor base grew to more than 25,000 from 112 countries. OurCrowd’s primary investor base is the United States, with 49 percent of funding, followed by Asia at 26 percent.

The company also said its seed stage incubator will invest in 100 early stage companies in the next 10 years, focused on technologies such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, autonomous transport and smart cities.

Its first two investments will be in Keepers, which provides tools to help parents cope with social media addiction and cyberbullying, and C2A Security, a safety platform for next generation automobiles. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)