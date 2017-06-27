FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Israel Aerospace invests in Dutch, Hungarian cyber firms
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 1:51 PM / a month ago

Israel Aerospace invests in Dutch, Hungarian cyber firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, June 27 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it was investing "millions" of dollars in two cyber companies in the Netherlands and Hungary.

The investments are aimed at expanding IAI's cyber research and development and its global footprint in the field, it said.

In the Netherlands, IAI is investing in Inpedio BV, a provider of cyber security solutions to governments and companies. It is also investing in Cytrox in Hungary.

The new investments add to IAI's existing cyber operations in Israel, Switzerland and Singapore. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

