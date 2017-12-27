FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel Discount Bank to start paying dividend in 2018
Sections
Featured
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Economy
UK firms report fourth-quarter pickup, expect slowdown in 2018
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
Exclusive
Technology
Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
China's leaders fret over debts lurking in shadow banking system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 27, 2017 / 8:10 AM / a day ago

Israel Discount Bank to start paying dividend in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank, the country’s fourth largest bank by assets, said on Wednesday its board authorised a policy to pay dividends of up to 15 percent of net profit starting in the first quarter of 2018.

The bank’s new dividend policy was adopted after the bank complied with capital adequacy requirements and received approval from the Bank of Israel’s supervisor of banks.

The bank said this new policy was not a commitment to distribute a dividend and each quarterly distribution will require board approval.

Israel’s banks ceased paying dividends six years ago in the wake of the global financial crisis. Discount is the last to renew a dividend policy with the other top banks already distributing dividends. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.