January 17, 2018 / 5:53 PM / a day ago

Israel-India guided missile deal "back on track" -Netanyahu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during a tour of India that he had been informed by the Indian government that it had decided to put a major anti-tank missile deal “back on track”, his office said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Israel’s state-owned defence contractor Rafael said that India’s Ministry of Defence had cancelled a deal worth about $500 million to buy Spike anti-tank guided missiles. There was no immediate word from Indian authorities.

“Following talks I have held with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government has informed us that it is putting the Spike deal back on track. This is very important and there will be many more deals,” said Netanyahu, who is on a five day visit to India. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Catherine Evans)

