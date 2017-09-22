FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fault at Israel's Tamar gas field prompts use of dirtier fuels
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 22, 2017 / 6:29 PM / in a month

Fault at Israel's Tamar gas field prompts use of dirtier fuels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A fault in the supply of natural gas from Israel’s only commercial field has forced Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz to authorise the use of alternative fuel sources to produce electricity, the ministry said on Friday.

The Energy Ministry said supplies from the offshore Tamar field had been halted after the fault was discovered during routine maintenance on Thursday. It did not specify the nature of the fault.

“Following assessments carried out during the day, the supply of electricity to the market and gas to home clients will continue as normal, mainly because of the use of coal, auxiliary fuels and renewable energy supplies,” the ministry said.

Coal, diesel and fuel-oil, which are far more polluting than natural gas, are kept in reserve for emergencies to generate electricity in Israel.

Tamar, which began production in 2013, is the primary natural gas supply for Israel and also exports to Jordan. So far it has produced more than 1 trillion cubic feet.

The ministry originally stated the fault would be repaired within 24 hours, but a second statement on Friday said engineers from Texas-based Noble Energy, who are working to fix the fault, had said work would be completed next week.

Israel Radio said the need to use alternative fuels could cause a shortage in household cooking gas and might require raising the price of electricity. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.