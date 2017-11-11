FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel says downed Russian-made Syrian spy drone over Golan Heights
November 11, 2017 / 9:54 AM / Updated a day ago

Israel says downed Russian-made Syrian spy drone over Golan Heights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Israel shot down a Russian-made spy drone over the Golan Heights on Saturday, the Israeli military said.

“It is apparently Russian-manufactured and belongs to the Syrian regime,” military spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus, told Reuters.

“It was a reconnaissance UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) and not an attack UAV and we are checking whether there is any connection to Iran and Hezbollah,” Conricus said.

The Israeli military did not provide any immediate evidence that the drone was Russian-made or belonged to Syria. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell; editing by Alexander Smith)

