a month ago
Israel tech exits at 5-year low of $2 billion in first half
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 5, 2017 / 9:55 AM / a month ago

Israel tech exits at 5-year low of $2 billion in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 5 (Reuters) -

* Israeli high-tech exits totalled $1.95 billion in the first half of 2017, a five-year low, the Israel Venture Capital Research Center and Meitar law firm said in a report on Wednesday.

* Exits comprised 46 merger and acquisition deals for $1.5 billion, seven initial public offerings and four buyouts.

* The average exit deal in the first half was $34 million, well below the average of $87 million in 2016, when there were 115 exits totalling $10 billion.

* The largest deal in the first half was the $340 million acquisition of Valtech by Edwards Lifesciences. The report does not include Intel's acquisition of Mobileye for $15.3 billion, since this deal has not yet closed.

* IPOs recovered somewhat in the first half, with seven offerings grossing $227 million, compared with $22 million last year. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

