FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
Israel's Maniv Mobility raises over $40 mln for new venture fund
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 26, 2017 / 1:01 PM / 9 days ago

Israel's Maniv Mobility raises over $40 mln for new venture fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 26 (Reuters) - Israel's Maniv Mobility said on Wednesday it raised more than $40 million for its first venture fund to invest in early stage companies in the mobility technology sector.

Limited partners in Maniv include equity crowdfunding firm OurCrowd, InMotion Ventures, a subsidiary of Jaguar Land Rover, and the $14 billion French tier one supplier, Valeo, as well as hedge funds and family offices, it said.

Maniv Mobility, an affiliate of 20-year old Maniv Investments and founded by Michael Granoff, already includes a portfolio of 15 mobility technology startups, mostly in Israel with some in the United States.

Over the last several years, and especially since Intel announced the acquisition of Mobileye for more than $15 billion in March, the global automotive industry has increasingly been looking to Israel for technology, Maniv noted. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.