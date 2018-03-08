NYDFS, Israel central bank sign information exchange deal

JERUSALEM, March 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel said on Thursday it signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation with the New York State Department of Financial Services that includes the exchange of information and assistance on supervisory matters.

They will also cooperate and share information in the event of suspicions of money laundering or terrorism financing.

“The Israeli economy, including the banking system, is greatly affected by the global economy, and it is very important to maintain international professional dialogue and cooperation,” said Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug.

Israel’s central bank has signed similar agreements with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in the United States, and the Reserve Bank of India. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)