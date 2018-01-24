Kepler Cheuvreux sees Italo's enterprise value at around 2.15 bln euros - document

MILAN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Kepler Cheuvreux sees the enterprise value of IPO candidate Italo at around 2.15 billion euros ($2.7 billion), a copy of a presentation to investors showed.

The broker sees the equity value of the Italian high speed railway group, which is offering up to 40 percent of its shares in an initial public offering expected in February, at around 1.7 billion euros.

The company, Europe’s only private operator in the high-speed passenger market, said last week core earnings jumped 64 percent last year, helped by a 25 percent increase in sales. ($1 = 0.8080 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Francesca Landini)