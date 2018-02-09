Bad loans at Italian banks fell to 167.234 bln euros in December

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gross bad loans held by Italian banks fell to 167.234 billion euros ($205 billion) in December from 173.070 billion euros in November, the Bank of Italy said on Friday in its monthly report.

The central bank added that, net of writedowns, bad loans were 64.376 billion euros in December from 65.914 billion in November.

Italian banks are working to shift risky assets off their balance sheets, as the country’s economy gathers pace.