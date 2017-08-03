Carige ups cash call size to 560 mln euros after 114 mln euro Q2 loss

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Banca Carige said on Thursday it was slightly raising the size of a proposed cash call to 560 million euro to include a possible debt-to-equity swap after reporting a second quarter loss of 114 million euros.

Carige, Italy’s ninth-largest lender, has been left at the fore of Italy’s prolonged banking crisis following a state rescue of bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena and the liquidation of two failing regional banks.

The bank, which must cut bad loans to comply with European Central Bank demands, had been planning to raise up to 500 million euros in a share issue.

But it said on Thursday it would ask shareholders to approve a slight bigger share issue to use up to 60 million euros to possibly convert subordinated debt into equity.

Carige said it had booked 143 million euros in loan writedowns in the second quarter including a 66-million-euro hit from a 938-million-euro bad loan portfolio it plans to sell using a state guarantee scheme.

Its core capital stood at 10.3 percent at the end of June compared with an ECB recommended level of 11.25 percent. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer)