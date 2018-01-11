ECB's Nouy to meet Italian banks' executives on Jan. 17 - sources

ROME/MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - European Central Bank Supervisory Chief Daniele Nouy will meet top Italian banks’ representatives and Bank of Italy’s officials on Jan. 17 to discuss a number of hot topics including bad debts, several source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Nouy is expected to hold talks with the Bank of Italy’s top ranks on Wednesday morning and meet later executives from Italian lenders under the ECB’s direct oversight as well as officials from banking association ABI, the sources said.

One source said there was no set agenda for the meeting but key issues such as bad loans, internal models and individual banks’ supervisory process would be discussed.