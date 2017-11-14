FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GACS-backed Italy bad loan sales seen at 30-40 bln euros over 12 mths-JPM
Sections
Featured
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
economy
Steady inflation leaves question mark over BoE rate action
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Middle East
Oil seen as real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
Italy's election pits populists against populists
euro zone
Italy's election pits populists against populists
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
November 14, 2017 / 10:39 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

GACS-backed Italy bad loan sales seen at 30-40 bln euros over 12 mths-JPM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bad loan disposals by Italian lenders tapping a state guarantee scheme dubbed ‘GACS’ could reach 30-40 billion euros over the next 12 months, JP Morgan Managing Director Alessandro Gatto said at a conference on Tuesday.

Italy introduced the GACS state guarantee scheme in 2016 after lengthy negotiations with European Union authorities over measures to ease sales of bad bank loans.

JP Morgan has helped some of the very few banks that so far have made use of the scheme, which is extremely complex to implement, to structure their sales of bad debts. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.