FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intesa SanPaolo considering sale of servicing business, bad loan portfolio
Sections
Featured
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Business
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
January 10, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated a day ago

Intesa SanPaolo considering sale of servicing business, bad loan portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Intesa SanPaolo is considering a possible sale of its debt servicing business and a bad loan portfolio but this will not affect its dividend payment plans, the Italian lender said on Wednesday.

Intesa said in a statement it was considering “strategic options” for its bad loan management business as part of a new business plan which will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

“Such options do not modify the commitment of Intesa Sanpaolo to distribute 3.4 billion euro cash dividends for 2017, which is confirmed,” the bank said.

$1 = 0.8346 euros Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.