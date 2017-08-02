Italy's UBI says to stand trial on alleged regulator obstruction

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s fifth-largest lender UBI Banca said on Wednesday it was being sent to trial together with its top executives for alleged obstruction of regulators and undue influence over shareholder meetings.

The bank said in a statement it had always acted correctly and was confident this would be proved in court.

UBI, its CEO Victor Massiah, the chairman of the bank’s supervisory board and 28 other people are to stand trial.

UBI said prosecutors alleged the running of the bank had been secretly influenced by two groups of core shareholders led by Giovanni Bazoli, honorary chairman of bank Intesa Sanpaolo, and Emilio Zanetti.

In particular, the shareholder groups are suspected of having unduly influenced the outcome of the 2013 annual shareholder meeting by collecting proxy votes without having previously informed market watchdog Consob and the Bank of Italy. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)