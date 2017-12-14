Italy market regulator says Renzi ally spoke to him about struggling bank

ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s stock market regulator told a parliamentary panel on Thursday a cabinet undersecretary had expressed concern to him about the fate of a struggling bank of which her father became vice president.

The case is politically sensitive ahead of elections due early next year.

The opposition has accused undersecretary Maria Elena Boschi, a close ally of ruling Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi, of having a conflict of interest when she allegedly took steps to try to save Banca Etruria, a local bank based in her home town of Arezzo.

Giuseppe Vegas told the commission looking into numerous Italian bank collapses that Boschi had told him she was worried about the prospect of a merger between Etruria and Banca Popolare di Vicenza because of its impact on local industry.

Boschi, who was minister for reforms at the time, has denied playing a role in the future of Banca Etruria, which was eventually rescued by the state. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Gavin Jones)