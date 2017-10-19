FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM to safeguard central bank while choosing new governor - PM office source
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2017 / 9:55 AM / 2 days ago

Italy PM to safeguard central bank while choosing new governor - PM office source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will make guaranteeing the independence of the Bank of Italy the main criteria in designating a governor, a source in his office said on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the ruling Democratic Party criticised bank governor Ignazio Visco, prompting a rare rebuke from President Sergio Mattarella, who appoints a central banker after evaluating the prime minister’s suggestion.

Visco’s mandate expires at the end of the month but he is eligible to serve another six-year term.

The prime minister makes a recommendation to the president after seeking the opinion of the bank’s supervisory board. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editign by Philip Pullella)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.