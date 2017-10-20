FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy to respect central bank independence in decision over chief - Italy's PM
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 20, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 4 days ago

Italy to respect central bank independence in decision over chief - Italy's PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday his government’s decision on the next head of the Bank of Italy would respect the central bank’s independence.

“The government will take its decisions respecting the rules and the autonomy of the Bank of Italy,” Gentiloni told a news conference in Brussels.

He declined to say whether the government will propose a new mandate for governor Ignazio Visco or whether it will suggest a new name. Visco’s mandate ends at the of the month. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.