Italy to respect central bank independence in decision over chief - Italy's PM

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday his government’s decision on the next head of the Bank of Italy would respect the central bank’s independence.

“The government will take its decisions respecting the rules and the autonomy of the Bank of Italy,” Gentiloni told a news conference in Brussels.

He declined to say whether the government will propose a new mandate for governor Ignazio Visco or whether it will suggest a new name. Visco’s mandate ends at the of the month. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)