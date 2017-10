MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury said on Thursday it would offer up to 1.5 billion euros in zero-coupon bonds (CTZ) and up to 1.5 billion euros over two inflation-linked bonds (BTPei) at an auction on Sept. 26. BOND TYPE CTZ BTPei BTPei MATURITY May 30, 2019 May 15, 2022 Sept. 15, 2032 TRANCHE 9 12 14 COUPON --- 0.10 pct 1.25 pct AMOUNT OFFERED 1.0-1.5 1.0-1.5 (bln euros) SETTLEMENT DATE Sept. 28, 2017 (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)