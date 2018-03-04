FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 4, 2018 / 11:42 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

5-star deputy calls Italy election result a "triumph"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - A prominent deputy from Italy’s 5-Star Movement said early projections of the results of a national election suggested a“triumph” for the anti-establishment party.

If the numbers are confirmed,“this is a real moment of glory,” Alessandro Di Battista said after a projection suggested the group had 33 percent of the vote in the upper house Senate, making it the largest single party by a wide margin.

“Everyone will have to come and talk to us,” he added, referring to negotiations to form a government which will follow the vote, which has almost certainly given no party or coalition an outright majority. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Gavin Jones)

