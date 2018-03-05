Italy's 5-Star leader says movement open to talks with everyone

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Luigi Di Maio, leader of the anti-estabishment 5-Star Movement, said on Monday the group was open to talks with all political parties after it emerged as Italy’s largest bloc in Sunday’s inconclusive national vote.

He told reporters that 5-Star, which was formed in 2009 and has fed off public fury over corruption and economic hardship, was ready to take on its leadership role responsibly.

Di Maio said investors had no reason to worry. (Reporting By Philip Pullella, editing by Steve Scherer)