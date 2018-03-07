Italy's Berlusconi ready to support League leader's bid to form government

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi is ready to give the leader of eurosceptic partner the League, Matteo Salvini, his support in attempts to form a government, the former Italian prime minister said in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera.

“In full respect of our agreements, we will now loyally support attempts by Salvini to create a government,” Berlusconi said.

“For my part, as leader of FI (Forza Italia) I am here to support him, to guarantee the solidity of the coalition and keep our commitments with the voters,” he said

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party was unexpectedly surpassed by the far-right League at Sunday’s elections. Their centre-right alliance together won about 37 percent of the vote, shy of a parliamentary majority.