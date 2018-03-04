Italy election likely to produce hung parliament - exit polls

ROME, March 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s parliamentary elections are likely to produce a hung parliament, exit polls on Rai state television and private channel La 7 showed after voting ended on Sunday.

A centre-right coalition is set to win most seats in parliament ahead of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, with the centre-left third, according to the exit polls.

However, the centre-right, made up of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (Go Italy!), and the far-right League and Brothers of Italy, are seen falling some way short of an absolute majority needed to govern, pollsters said.

5-Star is likely to be the largest single party by a wide margin, with around 30 percent of the vote. (Reporting By Gavin Jones Edited by Mark Bendeich)