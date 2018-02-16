FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Winter Olympics
The Trump Effect
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
Markets News
February 16, 2018 / 10:47 AM / a day ago

Italy PM says no risk of anti-Europe govt after March 4 vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday he expected a stable government to emerge from national elections on March 4, as final opinion polls showed likely deadlock.

Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Gentiloni, whose Democratic Party polls a close third place in the most recent surveys, said:

“Italy will have a government, it will have a stable government. I don’t think there is any risk it will have a government dominated by populist and anti-European positions.”

No party or coalition has sufficient support to build a clear parliamentary majority, according to the polls, but an alliance between former premier Silvio Berlusconi and two anti-EU far-right parties has the best chance of governing alone.

“I think the only possible bulwark of a stable and pro-European government is the centre-left coalition led by the PD,” Gentiloni added. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.