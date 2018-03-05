All groups short of majority in Italy's lower house - seat projection

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement was set to get the most seats of any party in the lower house of parliament, but fall short of a majority, after a national election on Sunday, according to a vote projection released by RAI state TV.

According to the projection, which was based on votes counted as of 0230 GMT on Monday, the movement founded as a protest party in 2009 could expect to get 216-236 seats in the 630-seat lower house.

A centre-right coalition was tipped to get 248-268 seats, including 122-132 seats for the far-right League and 94-104 seats for Forza Italia (Go Italy!) of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

In third place behind 5-Star and the centre-right bloc was a centre-left coalition dominated by the ruling Democratic Party (PD), on track to take 107-127 seats. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)