March 5, 2018 / 1:47 AM / a day ago

Italy's Senate seat projection shows no group winning majority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is set to take the most Senate seats after Sunday’s national election, but all parties and coalitions will fall short of a majority, according to a projection aired on state TV RAI.

The projection, based on the vote count, showed 5-Star winning 102-122 seats, short of the 158 needed for a majority.

A centre-right coalition, including former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, is set to get 118-150, the projection showed. Within that alliance, the far-right League would take 52-62 seats, and Forza Italia 46-56.

The ruling centre-left Democratic Party is shown with 42-54 seats. (Reporting by Isla Binnie Editing by Mark Bendeich)

