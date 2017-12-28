FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM to meet president ahead of dissolution of parliament -source
Sections
Featured
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Special Report
Yemen
In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
China
Beijing may be starting to win its battle against smog
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 28, 2017 / 1:51 PM / a day ago

Italy PM to meet president ahead of dissolution of parliament -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni will meet with President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday in the first formal step ahead of the dissolution of parliament which is necessary before an election can be called, a government source told Reuters.

Gentiloni will go to the president’s palace at 1500 local time (1400 GMT), said the source, who asked not to be named.

After the meeting with Gentiloni, Mattarella is expected to summon the speakers of the two houses and then dissolve parliament. Gentiloni’s cabinet will then set the date of the election, which is widely expected to be March 4.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.