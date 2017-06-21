FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 21, 2017 / 8:36 AM / 2 months ago

Esselunga owners agree on future market listing for Italian retailer - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain Esselunga have reached an agreement that envisages the future listing of the group, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Esselunga, founded by late entrepreneur Bernardo Caprotti, is 70 percent owned by Caprotti's second wife Giuliana and their daughter Marina.

The rest of the company is owned by Caprotti's two children from his first marriage, Giuseppe and Violetta, who have been locked in a legal dispute with the rest of the family over their father's estate.

The sources said both sides of the family had reached a deal to merge the supermarket chain with Villata Partecipazioni, the unit that owns its real estate assets, and then proceed with a market listing. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

