Italy - Factors to watch on Oct. 12

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on .

POLITICS

The Italian government on Wednesday won the first of three confidence votes on a fiercely contested electoral law that is likely to penalise the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement in next year’s national election.

Vicenza, second of three-day conference “#cittàpuntozero”; expected attendees include A2A Chairman Giovanni Valotti, state railways Ferrovie dello Stato (IPO-FERRO.MI) CEO Renato Mazzoncini, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Graziano Delrio, ISTAT President Giorgio Alleva, state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti Chairman Claudio Costamagna, Poste Italiane CEO Matteo Del Fante, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni (0700 GMT).

DEBT

Treasury sells 3.5-4.0 billion euros 0.20 percent new BTP bonds due Oct. 15, 2020; 1.5-2.0 billion euros 1.45 percent BTP bonds due Nov. 15, 2024; 1.0-1.5 billion euros 3.45 percent BTP bonds due March 1, 2048. Subscriptions close at 0900 GMT.

COMPANIES

ITALY BANKS

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday watered-down measures to help guard European Union banks against future crises, after two years of fruitless talks among the 28 EU states on more ambitious plans.

(*) BANCA CARIGE

Banca Carige’s debt swap offer is likely to go through after bondholders have tendered in 455 million euros ($541 million) worth of notes targeted by the offer, the Italian lender said, disclosing the operation’s preliminary results.

ERG

French oil company Total and energy group Erg are in exclusive talks to try and sell their Italian petrol station network, sources said, after some investors grew jittery over the move to electric cars.

(*) ATLANTIA, ABERTIS

Spanish builder ACS is preparing a rival cash and stock offer for Abertis of 17 euros per share, including 10 euros in cash and 0.05 new Hochtief shares which, if put forward, could delay Atlantia’s bid, even as ACS is still looking for third parties to support its offer, Il Sole 24 Ore said.

(*) LUXOTTICA, ESSILOR

Essilor said that the hive-down of its activities is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

(*) ENI

Total, Statoil and the Eni could reap around 400 million euros from the sale of their British oil plant in Teesside, MF reported, adding the deal is at a preliminary stage.

(*) EI TOWERS

Investment banks and advisers have pitched a project envisaging the merger between Spanish telecom mast operator Cellnex and Italy’s EI Towers, MF reported.

A2A

Chairman Giovanni Valotti attends conference organised by ‘Onlus energy desk’ in Milan (0900 GMT).

ESSELUNGA

Privately-owned Italian food retailer Esselunga starts roadshow to issue senior bond unsecured in euro; ends Oct. 17.

UNIEURO

Board meeting on H1 results (closed on Aug. 31), followed by conference call (1430 GMT).

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................