Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 19

POLITICS

Rome, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni attends “Cerimonia annuale dei Collari d‘Oro”, the highest honour of Italian sport annual ceremony (1000 GMT).

ECONOMY

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco (0900 GMT) and ECB Supervision Board Member Ignazio Angeloni (1400 GMT) speak before parliamentary Bank Committee.

DEBT

Treasury offers to repurchase following five bonds: 3.50 percent BTP bond due June 1, 2018; CCTEU bonds due Nov. 1, 2018; CTZ bonds due Dec. 28, 2018; 0.05 percent BTP bonds due Oct. 15, 2019; 0.35 percent BTP bonds due June 15, 2020.

COMPANIES

Bourse After Hours market closed.

(*) ANSALDO STS

Hedge fund Elliott is in talks with Japan’s Hitachi and could sell its stake in Italy’s Ansalso STS to solve a legal stand off on the railway signalling company, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia’s minority shareholders have informed the Italian market watchdog about a letter they received from the group’s chairman to complain about their cool reception of a joint-venture set up between the telecom’s group and Vivendi’s Canal+, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

(*) GENERALI

The Italian insurer said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell Non-Life run-off portfolio of British branch.

(*) CREVAL

Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting (1330 GMT).

Shareholders representing more than 30 percent of the bank’s capital are expected to attend Tuesday’s meeting to approve a cash call of up to 700 million euros, Il Messaggero reported. The paper also said investment firm New MainStream Capital told DG Mauro Selvetti in Frankfurt on Friday it plans to invest 15-20 million euros in the share issue.

(*) MEDIASET

Italy’s Mediaset and France’s Vivendi are set to ask a Milan judge to adjourn a hearing scheduled for Tuesday over a failed pay-TV deal in view of a potential agreement, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

Italy’s fourth-biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, rescued from the brink of collapse by a state bailout, has named a new chairwoman and board to help steer a course to recovery.

FIAT CHRYSLER

The carmaker has announced it would halt production of its Punto car at its plant in Melfi between 22 and 27 January, two unions said. Its 940 employees working on the production line will be temporarily laid off. Fiat Chrysler has also told unions that the 6,484 employees working at its Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X SUVs in Melfi would be temporarily laid off between Christmas and Dec. 31.

ENEL

Enel signed a 10 bln euro revolving credit line to replace previous line.

BANCA CARIGE

Italian regional lender Banca Carige said on Monday it had reached a deal with trade unions over layoffs for 2017-2020.

FINCANTIERI

Fincantieri Unit Vard signed a 270 million euro deal with Ponant.

EDISON

Full takeover offer on Frendy Energy shares ends.

